Cyclist (60s) dies following collision with car

A man has died following a collision involving a bicycle and a car yesterday evening in Cork.

At around 7pm on Saturday, Gardaí were alerted to the situation which occurred on the Lower Corkhill Road in Youghal.

The cyclist was a man in his sixties and has since been brought to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

“Garda Forensic Collision Investigations are currently at scene and local diversions are in place,” the Gardaí said in a press statement.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, such as dash-cam film.

Anyone with information should contact the Youghal Garda station on 024 92200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

