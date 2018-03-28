Cyclist (40s) killed in collision with truck
Gardai are investigating after a cyclist (40s) was killed in a collision with a truck.
The fatal collision occurred at Newpark Drive, Kilkenny on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 5.35pm.
A male cyclist was taken to St. Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver of the truck was uninjured.
This stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.
Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-777 5000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
