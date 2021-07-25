Cyclist (40s) dies in Cork road crash

The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male cyclist has died in a road crash in Cork.

The incident occurred at Meadstown in Kildorrery, Cork, at approximately 6.20pm.

The man (40s) received treatment at the scene following the incident but he was later pronounced dead.

His body was taken to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place.

The scene remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on this collision or anyone who may have video (including dash cam) footage to contact them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.