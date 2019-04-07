Cyclist (40s) dies following collision with car

A cyclist has died following a collision with a car in Co Cork.

The woman in her 40s, was fatally injured after the collision on the N71in Aghills, Skibbereen at approximately 1pm on Sunday.

The driver of the car, a woman in her late 50s, was uninjured.

The body of the deceased woman has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at scene and the road is currently closed to facilitate the examination of the scene and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Skibbereen are appealing to anybody who may have travelled the road this afternoon or who can assist Gardaí in the investigation to contact them at Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 - 8821570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors