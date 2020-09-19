Cyclist (40s) dies after collision with car in north Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. (Niall Carson/PA)

A cyclist (40s) has died following a collision with a car in St Margaret's in North County Dublin this morning.

The man was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene while the male driver of the car was treated for non-life threatening injuries by an ambulance.

The crash took place on the R108 Road, St Margaret’s, North County Dublin, at around 11.45am this morning and the road remains closed.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting an examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses, particularly those with dash-cam footage.



"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage, to contact them at Dublin Airport Garda Station on 01 666 4950, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station," said a garda spokesperson.

Online Editors