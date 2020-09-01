Cyclist (20s) in serious condition after collision with car

A male cyclist in his 20s is in a serious condition after a collision with a car in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the incident at 10.30pm on Monday night on North Wall Quay.

The car involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

The injured cyclist was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

The scene was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

A car understood to have been involved in the incident was recovered at Castleforbes Square a short time later by gardaí.

No arrests have been made to date and enquires are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to anyone who was in the area of the North Wall Quay, North Wall Avenue, East Wall Road, Sheriff Street Upper, Castleforbes Road or Castleforbes Square between 10.15pm and 10.30pm to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

