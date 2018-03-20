Cyclist (17) killed in collision with mini-bus
A 17-year-old boy has lost his life in a fatal road collision in Co Meath this evening.
The cyclist was travelling on the Golf Links Road, Bettystown at approximately 5pm when he collided with a mini-bus.
He was fatally injured in the incident.
Gardaí confirm a post mortem will be conducted in the coming days.
The bus driver, a man in his mid-fifties, was uninjured in the incident.
Forensic Collision Investigators are currently conducting an examination at scene.
The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01.8010600, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors