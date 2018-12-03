Thousands of euro has been raised by the annual Santa Cycle to help fund surgery and medical equipment for children with orthopaedic conditions, including scoliosis.

Cycling Santas: 500 saddle up to help raise money for sick children

The Santa Cycle sparked "the real spirit of Christmas", said cyclist Brian Stirrat, from Clondalkin, Dublin.

Some 500 cyclists donned Santa outfits, cycling from Clondalkin to the Phoenix Park, through the city centre and back to Clondalkin.

Funds raised will go towards the Straight Ahead charity - which helps get vital surgeries for children with orthopaedic conditions carried out by CMRF at Crumlin Children's Hospital.

Brian (65) said he still had energy after the 22km cycle, which started at 3pm yesterday and finished just before 7pm, because "the crowds kept us going".

Early Christmas shoppers waved and cheered the cyclists as they passed through the city, creating a real spectacle.

"I got involved to give something back," Brian said. "Everyone is involved for the same reason, as it's such a good charity. What it does really changes lives. It's the real spirit of Christmas."

Brian said all those who participated paid €30, meaning the registration fees alone raised some €15,000.

