News Irish News

Monday 3 December 2018

Cycling Santas: 500 saddle up to help raise money for sick children

Seasonal cheer: There was no need for Rudolph or sleighs yesterday when hundreds of hardy cyclists joined the Dublin Santa Cycle 2018 in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital at Phoenix Park, Dublin. Photo: Caroline Quinn
Seasonal cheer: There was no need for Rudolph or sleighs yesterday when hundreds of hardy cyclists joined the Dublin Santa Cycle 2018 in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital at Phoenix Park, Dublin. Photo: Caroline Quinn
Laura Lynott

Laura Lynott

Thousands of euro has been raised by the annual Santa Cycle to help fund surgery and medical equipment for children with orthopaedic conditions, including scoliosis.

The Santa Cycle sparked "the real spirit of Christmas", said cyclist Brian Stirrat, from Clondalkin, Dublin.

Some 500 cyclists donned Santa outfits, cycling from Clondalkin to the Phoenix Park, through the city centre and back to Clondalkin.

Funds raised will go towards the Straight Ahead charity - which helps get vital surgeries for children with orthopaedic conditions carried out by CMRF at Crumlin Children's Hospital.

Brian (65) said he still had energy after the 22km cycle, which started at 3pm yesterday and finished just before 7pm, because "the crowds kept us going".

Early Christmas shoppers waved and cheered the cyclists as they passed through the city, creating a real spectacle.

"I got involved to give something back," Brian said. "Everyone is involved for the same reason, as it's such a good charity. What it does really changes lives. It's the real spirit of Christmas."

Brian said all those who participated paid €30, meaning the registration fees alone raised some €15,000.

Irish Independent

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News