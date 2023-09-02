‘Cycling in London showed me how far Irish cities still have to go’: what we can learn from the UK capital’s cycling revolution

Wide, segregated routes linking key areas, ‘quietways’ that make back roads safer, thousands more commuting by bike... If the British capital can build a network like this so quickly, Irish cities can too

If you want to see how far London has come in terms of cycling — and how far Irish cities need to go to catch up — visit Blackfriars Bridge. This spot used to be notorious for cyclists. It was frequently choked with traffic and anyone on two wheels had to vie for space with buses, lorries and cars. There was, nominally, a cycle lane but it was barely fit for purpose. Cyclists were killed here and countless others knocked off their bikes. The bridge came to epitomise the British capital’s reputation as an anti-cycling city.