LEO Varadkar’s partner has suggested photographs taken of the Tánaiste at a UK festival last weekend amounted to cyberbullying dressed up as “some sort of perverse public service”.

Dr Matthew Barrett has hit out at the Twitter storm caused by Mr Vardakar’s attendance at the Mighty Hoopla festival.

Representatives of the live events industry criticised the Enterprise Minister for travelling to the music event on the same weekend as Electric Picnic was scheduled to take place in Co Laois.

Former Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell said the move was “tone deaf” while Arts Minister Catherine Martin said she wouldn’t have gone to a major festival abroad as she “understands the sensitivities” of the sector.

News of Mr Varadkar’s attendance at the Might Hoopla emerged after another person at the London event posted an unflattering photograph on Twitter.

Leo Varadkar at the Mighty Hoopla festival last week

Leo Varadkar at the Mighty Hoopla festival last week

The Tánaiste is seen sitting on the grass on his mobile phone and appears to be picking his nose.

In a letter to The Irish Times, Mr Barrett says that the notion that the right to privacy “is one which is conditional on the attitudes, sensibilities and prejudices of another is both ridiculous and dangerous”.

“The individual who photographed the Tánaiste does not have a right to violate this merely because she believed it was justified and consistent with her own beliefs about what constitutes appropriate behaviour,” he said.

Mr Barrett argued it was “particularly telling” that the person who took the image “deliberately chose a particularly unedifying picture, with the sole aim of humiliation”.

“If people continue to dress up cyberbullying as some sort of perverse public service, how can we hope to attract young people, women, and minorities into public office?

“This episode demonstrates that not only are privacy and dignity not expected, but that people will celebrate their violation,” he concluded.

