Cyberbullying and sexual harassment among key focuses of action plan to prevent and tackle bullying in schools

Education Minister Norma Foley said today that although a lot of resources and supports existed to support schools in promoting wellbeing and in preventing and tackling bullying “we need to constantly review this area". Photo: Maxwell Photography

Cyberbullying, gender identity bullying and sexual harassment will be key focuses of an updated action plan to prevent and tackle bullying in schools.

The first review of the school’s programme since 2013 will take account of the significant developments and relevant research over the past decade

The steering committee appointed to develop the plan includes members from advocacy organisations such as Women’s Aid, the Independent Living Movement Ireland and Belongto, the organisation that supports lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex young people.

Other groups represented on the 23-member committee include Parentline, the National Traveller Women’s Forum, the Department of Education’s internet safety programme, Webwise, and the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU).

It also includes anti-racism activist Zak Moradi, Professor James O’Higgins-Norman, director of DCU Anti-Bullying Centre, representatives of primary and post primary parents’ organisations, and Department of Education officials.

The group is chaired by Dr Noel Purdy, Director of the Centre for Research in Educational Underachievement (CREU), Stranmillis University College, Co Antrim, a recognised expert in the area of preventing and tackling bullying in schools.

Read More

Education Minister Norma Foley met the committee for its inaugural meeting today and said she was expecting a report in six months.

She said although a lot of resources and supports existed to support schools in promoting wellbeing and in preventing and tackling bullying “we need to constantly review this area to take account of technological and societal developments and relevant research.”

The minister said issues that were “prevalent and were of key concern in 2013 can be very different to issues that we have today. So it is very important that we take root and branch look at the practices in our schools”.

She said as part of the review the Department of Education would give serious consideration to recommendations made in last year’s report from the Oireachtas education committee on school bullying and the impact on mental health.

Ms Foley said school inspectors also had a database of best practice in schools.

The minister said that it was “important that our anti-bullying policies are fully up-to-date and reflective of modern society so that every child can feel safe and secure at school.”

Junior Minister for special education Josepha Madigan said the review was essential to ensuring that there is a strong framework in place to ensure robust anti-bullying measures in all of education settings.

She highlighted the importance of being fully aware of the needs of children and young people with special educational needs and said they would be specifically seeking the views of these children with and their parents.