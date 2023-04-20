| 7.1°C Dublin

Cyber security chief says ‘offensive’ file saying Belfast black taxis are ‘run by the IRA’ should never have gone out

Lindy Cameron says she met community leaders who made clear their dismay at what had been said about working-class communities

Sam McBride

The Belfast-born official in charge of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has expressed profound regret at a document which smeared working class Belfast communities and taxi drivers.

The document, which was obtained by the BBC last week, advised attendees to not get into black taxis “because they are run by the IRA” and how those with “English accents” will not be welcome in housing estates around the city centre.

