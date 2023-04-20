Cyber security chief says ‘offensive’ file saying Belfast black taxis are ‘run by the IRA’ should never have gone out

The Belfast-born official in charge of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has expressed profound regret at a document which smeared working class Belfast communities and taxi drivers.

The document, which was obtained by the BBC last week, advised attendees to not get into black taxis “because they are run by the IRA” and how those with “English accents” will not be welcome in housing estates around the city centre.

It also warned that security may be compromised if delegates were to “eat outside the city centre” and instructed them to state they were “under a non-disclosure agreement” if asked by anyone why they were in the city.

The advice was issued by Bray Leino Events, which is involved in organising the conference, and has led to several threats of defamation proceedings from taxi drivers with no links to paramilitarism.

NCSC chief executive Lindy Cameron, whose father was involved in setting up the cross-community Corrymeela Community, told the Belfast Telegraph that the document had been “offensive” and that she was “personally very sorry” that it had ever been issued.

The senior official said that earlier this week she met with “local community leaders” who had emphasised to her how hurtful the comments had been, and how it contributed to a sense they already had of being patronised.

The document had made Belfast sound like a scary place, but she said that no delegate had pulled out as a result of it – partly because it had never gone to delegates, most of whom were unaware of it, and partly because it had mostly been a story “within the Northern Ireland media system” rather than something about which they were aware.

She said: “Most delegates have never been to Northern Ireland and I have had unremittingly positive feedback from delegates about their experience here.”

The event, she said, will bring in about £3m for the local economy and has filled about two thirds of the hotel beds in Belfast.

But the far more significant, if less tangible, economic impact will be in how the conference advertises Belfast as a centre for cyber security, adding to its growing global reputation in the field.