Cyber attack will cost ‘tens of millions’ of euro to fix says HSE boss as containment phase ongoing

HSE director general Paul Reid said the cyber attack on the organisation’s IT system is going to cost “tens of millions” of euro to fix and it can be revealed that the organisation have put a structured plan in place to deal with the unprecedented crisis.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) continues to be the lead agency in dealing with last week’s ransomware attacks on the HSE and Department of Health.

The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) is working with international agencies such as the FBI and Europol in an attempt to build evidence against the eastern European gang known as ‘Wizard Spider" who are behind the unspecified bitcoin ransom demand.

The NCSC have outlined that they will tackle the issue by a process of containment, eradication and recovery of the HSE’s computer systems.

The containment phase, which is ongoing at the moment, outlines six actions – while the eradication phase outlines four key actions including wiping and rebuilding all infected devices and ensuring up-to-date anti-virus systems are in place.

The final recovery phase includes five key actions which will ultimately lead to services being restored.

It is unclear when this will be completed, but it may take weeks according to sources.

The first sign that a serious issue was developing happened last Thursday afternoon when the NCSC was made aware of suspicious network activity on the Department of Health’s IT system.

Investigations by the centre established that this was a “cobalt strike beacon” which is used by organised cyber crime gangs to hack into systems and demand money in a blackmail.

The Department of Health were able to prevent the cyber criminals from detonating their malware, known as Conti, on its systems as IT specialists were able to successfully fight the cyber attack that occurred at the Department of Health using anti-virus software and other tools.

However in the separate attack on the HSE, the criminal gang had already severely compromised the agency’s IT system before it was discovered it was under attack on Friday morning when a digital ransom note was issued on their systems.

The NCSC were made aware of the HSE situation at 7am on Friday describing it as a “significant incident” in which ‘Conti’ ransomware had severely disabled a number of systems.

This led to the HSE shutting down all its IT systems as a precaution and the NCSC activating its “crisis response procedures.”

As part of their response, the NCSC has given advice to a number of other government departments and agencies in relation to cyber attacks and is also monitoring other networks in an attempt to tackle further potential attacks.