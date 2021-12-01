Cuts to wage supports heaping huge pressure on publicans in run-up to Christmas

CUTS to wage supports that came into force today are “scandalous” because the pub trade is “cancelled for Christmas”, it has been claimed.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland said changes to the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) are heaping huge pressure on publicans as the message from government is to stay away from pubs.

VFI Chief Executive Padraig Cribben said the cancellation rate across the sector is horrendous, and the vast majority of bookings have been lost.

Wage subsidies that are paid to 27,900 employers across all sectors have been cut from today.

They were paid at four rates of €203, €250, €300 and €350 a week until the end of last month, but have been reduced to two rates of €151.50 and €203 a week.

The VFI said the government decision to begin tapering the subsidies was based on a full reopening of hospitality from October 22 and as that was cancelled, it should be reversed.

“This is a scandalous decision to cut the last remaining subsidy available to publicans, particularly at a time when business is collapsing due to Government messaging that people should avoid hospitality venues,” said Mr Cribben.

“The EWSS is an absolutely vital support designed to keep staff employed during a significant downturn in the employer’s turnover in the middle of Covid. If the current scenario doesn’t qualify I don’t know what would.

“The Government can’t have it both ways, it can’t on the one hand say pubs are open but on the other tell people not to visit them. Our members’ businesses have been decimated over the past couple of weeks, a situation that won’t change in the run-up to Christmas.”

He said the current crisis shows no signs of abating and also called for a return of a graduated version of the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme to support businesses.

