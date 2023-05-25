Cut to student contribution on agenda at higher education sector meeting with Simon Harris

Ways of reducing the cost of higher and further education are being explored today at a meeting convened by minister Simon Harris.

The focus is to identify priorities for the Government’s autumn Budget, which will set out its spending plans for 2024.

Options for a cut in the student contribution and an improved student grants regime are among the matters being considered.

More than 100 representatives of students, including apprentices, and the further and higher education sector are attending the meeting.

It gives learners a unique opportunity to have their voice heard, have their priorities discussed and inform the budgetary process.

Mr Harris has committed to publishing an annual paper on reducing the cost of education ahead of the Budget, setting out the options for the following year.

Today’s meeting, which is also being attended by officials from the Department of Further and Higher Education, will inform that process. The cost of education paper is expected to be published in June.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Harris said reducing the cost of education was a priority for him.

He said while Ireland had one of the highest participation rates in third level education in Europe, it “remains out of reach for so many people.

“Today’s meeting allows me and officials from my Department to hear directly from the people that matter.

“We will hear from the students themselves who are in further and higher education including apprenticeships, access and support officers; and groups advocating for students who are currently underrepresented in education about what could make the greatest impact.”

Mr Harris said in Budget 2023, the student fee was reduced and it was also made easier for more students to access a grant.

“We are also helping higher education institutions build student accommodation so that it will be easier for students to study the course they want, where they want.

“However, it is clear we need to do more.”