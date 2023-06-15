Customers alerted not to eat imported foods ‘of animal origin’ bought at Iceland

Consumers are being alerted not to eat any imported foods of animal origin bought at Iceland Ireland since March 3, this year.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a customer alert and has also served a notice today (Thursday) on Metron Stores Limited (trading as Iceland Ireland) for the immediate withdrawal of all imported frozen food of animal origin, imported into Ireland from March 3, 2023.

The FSAI has directed the company to recall the items from consumers. As a precaution, the FSAI is advising consumers not to eat any imported frozen food of animal origin bought from Iceland Ireland stores from March 3, 2023.

Foods of animal origin are any food products that contain ingredients from an animal, such as chicken, meat, fish, eggs, dairy products, etc.

This enforcement action is due to a number of identified breaches of food legislation and an ongoing investigation, the FSAI said.

The reasons for serving this notice include: an “inadequate evidence of traceability of imported frozen food of animal origin in Metron Stores Limited (trading as Iceland Ireland),” An FSAI spokesperson said. And that “there have been a number of incidents of non-compliance with import control legislation in relation to frozen foods of animal origin,” the spokesperson added.

“Some frozen food of animal origin has been imported into Ireland without pre-notification and completion of entry declarations and health certificates since March 3, 2023.”

Discussions have taken place with the company, the FSAI said. This investigation involves the FSAI; the Environmental Health Service of the Health Service Executive; the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority.

Dr Pamela Byrne, CEO of the FSAI, stated these are very serious breaches of food law.

Dr Byrne added that “while we have no reports of any illness associated with implicated products from Iceland Ireland stores” there had been no proof of “valid and correct traceability documentation as required by the law.”

This had resulted in the FSAI having to “take a precautionary approach to best protect consumers, as we cannot be fully confident of the traceability and safety of these imported frozen foods of animal origin.”

Dr Byrne added that it was as “a precaution, we are therefore advising consumers not to eat imported frozen food of animal origin bought from Iceland Ireland stores since March 3, 2023.”

Dr Byrne explained It is the legal responsibility of food businesses importing food into Ireland to make the correct import declarations for the food they are importing.

“All food businesses must also have full traceability information on the food they are importing, producing, distributing and selling,” she said.

“Due to these breaches of food legislation and in the interest of consumer protection, this action has been taken.”

This action is part of an ongoing investigation following identification by Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Border Control Post officials, in collaboration with Revenue Customs, of undeclared frozen food of animal origin with no accompanying documentation for goods being imported by Metron Stores Limited trading as Iceland Ireland into Ireland.

It has led to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine detaining consignments and issuing an import control notice to return them to Great Britain or destroy them.

Officials at Dublin Port continue to assess the detained consignments to determine compliance with legal requirements and import controls.

As part of the investigation, the FSAI has informed the European Commission, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) UK, Food Standards Agency Northern Ireland, and Food Standards Scotland and are sharing relevant information to support the investigation.

The Irish Independent has asked a spokesperson for Iceland Ireland to comment.