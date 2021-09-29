Current mica redress plan unworkable, Housing Minister O’Brien tells campaigners

HOUSING Minister Darragh O’Brien has told campaigners looking for 100pc compensation for mica-affected homes that the current redress scheme is unworkable.

In a meeting with the Defective Concrete Block Working Group tonight, campaigners were told the original redress scheme has not worked as intended.

Eamonn Jackson, chair of the Mica Action Group, said nobody can argue that the current scheme is workable.

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing said Mr O’Brien “acknowledged the current scheme is not working as originally intended”.

They added that he “understands the stress and the hardship which affected homeowners are facing and assured them that enhancements would be made to the current scheme”.

Mr O’Brien expects to receive a report from a working group – made up of Department of Housing officials and campaigners – tomorrow, even though campaigners expected to have it in advance of the meeting with the minister tonight.

The campaigners are pushing for full redress for mica-affected homes, including a public inquiry and inclusion of homes which are not primary residences.

They also want a certification for defective blocks, which the homeowner currently has to pay for.

They want assurances that people who got their homes fixed, not demolished, will be able to avail of redress if there are issues in the future.

Mr Jackson said the campaigners had hoped they would be able to go through a report “point by point” with Mr O’Brien.

“That was the plan, that by the end of September we would be able to have this report jointly given to the minister, and be able to answer whatever questions he had and maybe go through it point by point,” Mr Jackson said.

The report will set out the position of the working group towards how the mica and pyrite redress scheme should be reformed.

Mr O’Brien will then bring the report to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, as well as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath. Proposals will be brought before Cabinet in the next two to three weeks.

Mr O’Brien said he agrees “wholeheartedly” with the homeowner representatives that what has happened to them is absolutely no fault of their own.

He said there will be “no delaying this process”.

Campaigners’ representative and group member Eileen Doherty said: “We reminded him of the urgency of finding a solution to this issue as soon as possible due to the very dangerous situations families find themselves living in condemned and unsafe homes, with many not able to avail of the scheme.”

The Taoiseach said the mica redress programme will be “massive”, with an “unprecedented” scale.

He said while “nothing is off the table” there are different issues at play, including people who are renting while their homes are being repaired, upfront costs and how the “massive programme” will be delivered.