Culture of ‘putting your body on the line’ in women’s rugby leaving players at high risk of tackle injuries, says new study

Ireland's Linda Djougang of Ireland is tackled by Jade Konkel-Roberts of Scotland during last Saturday's TikTok Women's Six Nations match at DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh. Photo: Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

A “putting your body on the line” culture in women’s rugby is leaving players at risk of tackle injuries, according to a new study.

Researchers in Trinity College found tackle-related injuries remain a problem in the women’s game, accounting for up to 67pc of all match injuries.

The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine followed responses from female players across continents of Europe, South Africa and Canada.

It was led by Ireland international Kathryn Dane, who is a Trinity College Dublin PhD student in the discipline of physiotherapy.

The findings show that players reported a sense of fear and lack of confidence in their experience of tackling, but felt that tackle injuries were an inevitable part of the game.

Players experienced countless injuries and were intentionally dismissive of them.

Injuries were only taken seriously when they impeded a player's ability to perform. Participants identified how their status as women and late starters in rugby increased their injury susceptibility.

The study shows that differences in the training ages and performance pathways between men’s and women’s rugby necessitates a nuanced approach to how women are coached to tackle.

These constraining injury experiences were situated alongside tackle coaching that paid little attention to the training age, development and learning needs of their players.

Experiences overlapped with inequalities in club structures where women’s rugby teams counted themselves lucky to have access to the gym, pitches, coaching and pitch-side medical support.

Day-to-day experiences of gender stereotypes, homophobia and stigma from wider society further positioned women as interlopers in the sport.

“Giving voice to women’s rugby players has provided unique insights into the complexity of tackle skill learning and tackle injury,” said Ms Dane.

“By adopting a nuanced approach that accounts for the performance context and preferences of women’s rugby players, we will be better placed to protect player health in rugby.”

The study comprised in-depth interviews with female players across Europe, South Africa and Canada.

Researchers pointed out that some coaches do empower players and instil effective tackle techniques and healthier tackle-injury behaviours. These coaches were happy to take extra time and tailor drills to the training age and learning needs of the individuals, and sought player feedback to inform training while placing a higher value on player well-being over performance.

In order to better protect women’s rugby players, researchers suggest the women’s game needs nuanced strategies that involve collaboration and collective action between players, coaches, governing bodies, media and match officials that reflects the complexity of the skill of tackling and the performance context of women's rugby.

Organisations need to address the implicit gender bias that exists in rugby by giving women “a seat at the table” to create inclusive, equitable and safer playing environments for women's rugby players.