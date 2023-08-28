Culture Night Dublin 2023: More than 300 events unveiled for ‘celebration of creativity’

Performers at the launch of Culture Night Dublin 2023 at St Michan's Green, Dublin. Photo: Julien Behal.

More than 300 events will take place across the capital city on Friday, September 22, as the programme for Culture Night Dublin 2023 was unveiled today.

The 18th year of the event in Dublin will shine a light on the capital’s “possibilities after dark” while also illuminating late night culture and inclusivity.

More than 250 venues will hold events for Culture Night with a number of Dublin’s outdoor spaces being brought to life for roller discos, vogue balls and live music.

All events across the night are free to attend for the public.

The programme was launched at St Michan's Park on Monday, where the former Handball Alley will be repurposed into an outdoor performance space during this year’s event.

Dublin’s Lord Mayor, Daithí de Róiste, encouraged the public to be part of something “truly special” for Culture Night 2023.

“Culture Night Dublin, now in its 18th year, will bring together over 100,000 people from across the capital,” he said.

"This annual celebration challenges us to think differently about our city and to reimagine how we can transform our public spaces. Dublin, with its vibrant arts and culture scene, owes much of its allure to the incredible talent of local artists, creatives and arts workers.

“They are the driving force behind the magic that makes our city such a fantastic place to live, work, and visit. Culture Night is a chance to celebrate their brilliance and honour their contribution to our community.

"So, mark your calendars for September 22 and get ready to be a part of something truly special.”

Performers Lino Bento, Jaqueline Alves and Grainne Binns pictured at the launch of Culture Night Dublin 2023. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

A series of specially curated events will see some of the capital's most iconic public spaces transformed for open-air performances and leading the line-up is the much-anticipated roller disco at Dublin's Central Plaza.

At St Michan's Park, the historic Handball Alley will come alive with an incredible one-hour performance by contemporary artist Francis Fay. #

Meeting House Square will host a number of events including acrobatics, afro-dance troupes, twerk workshops and live music from style-bending band Grooveline, and Mo Cultivation - a community-focused hub that celebrates the very best of urban culture from Ireland and around the world.

The Wood Quay Amphitheatre will play host Culture Night Dublin's first Vogue Ball, presented by Dublin's LGBTQ+ night QueerMania, as well as performances from the renowned Discovery Gospel Choir, Afro-Brazilian dance artist Alessandra Azevedo, burlesque performer Bonnie Boux, and many more.

At Spencer Dock, an aerial show by international champion, Lisette Krol, and students from Tribe Fitness & Dance Studio will take place alongside an interactive sculpture by Jane Groves called Bó Abhainn, which will pay tribute to the rich history of Dublin's dairy industry.

Elsewhere, Barnardo Square will transform into an outdoor dance studio with social dance classes in both Swing and Forró provided by Mind The Step, while Capel Street and Drury Street will be electrified by a series of pop-up music performances.

As part of Culture Night Late, Strawberries invites audiences to immerse themselves in the enchanting beats and euphoric melodies synonymous with their club nights.

From 10pm to 12am at Meeting House Square, experience a live set from Strawberries Resident, Soria Reilly, specifically prepared for Culture Night Dublin.

Performers Lino Bento and Jaqueline Alves pictured at the launch of Culture Night Dublin 2023. Picture: Julien Behal photography

Bull Horris (Strawberries, Tender) and Tadhg K (Dublin Modular) will be digging through their vinyl collection featuring Trance, Progressive and Euro House favourites for an epic B2B set. Closing out the night, Efa O’Neill will create unforgettable dancefloor moments.

From 9pm to 3am, Dubliners will also have the chance to experience a slice of Irish electronic music history with an event celebrating the early Irish electro movement at Racket. ‘Dreams of Electric Bleep’ features Phil Kieran, Decal, Magnetize, John Braine, and Eliza.

This year’s Culture Night Dublin Ambassador, fashion designer, influencer and roller-skating extraordinaire Gráinne Binns, said: “I am so excited to be able to invite the people of Dublin, and beyond, to experience our vibrant local culture this September.

"The programme is alive with electrifying performances in dance, music, theatre and storytelling, with so much waiting to be discovered at both classic spots and offbeat venues.

"Uncover hidden gems after hours, as you get to explore historic buildings usually closed to the public.

"Don't miss out on free demos and workshops that showcase the breadth of the creative arts - from poetry and podcasting, to screen-printing and ballet dancing.

"We welcome everyone, of all ages, to experience the incredible atmosphere in Dublin on Culture Night and to discover something new in our incredible city,” Gráinne said.

Culture Night Dublin is brought to you by Dublin City Council, with support from the Arts Council. To explore the full programme, see culturenightdublin.ie.