Culture Night 2022: One million people turn out for arts events across the country

Stilt walker Claire Keaty aka Mary Poppins of the Wobbly Circus taking part in events during Culture Night at the Community Park, Carrigaline, Co Cork. Photo: David Creedon

Around one million people are believed to have attended Culture Night events last night.

There were more than 1,700 cultural offerings across all 26 counties for the 17th edition of the Arts Council-organised event.

Venues stayed open late and opened their doors to the public free of charge for musical, historical, artistic, comedic and cultural showcases.

At the National Gallery of Ireland, visitors were invited to redesign parts of Dublin while a string quartet entertained guests during a tour of the Four Courts and the EPIC Irish Emigration Museum welcomed over 1,000 people.

More than 4,500 books were gifted to passengers on intercity rail and bus journeys yesterday.

Dublin Bus offered free trips for those travelling between events, while in Cork, patrons were treated to spoken word performances as they were ferried around the city. At City Hall, visitors were treated to musical performances at Magical Nights by the Lee.

In Limerick, Sionna Music and Arts Festival at King John’s Castle was a big hit while an array of musicians entertained guests at the Strange Brew Showcase in the Róisín Dubh, Galway.