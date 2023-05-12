Culture Minister hints that Airbnb clampdown could still be rolled out by year end

Culture Minister Catherine Martin has hinted that the clampdown on Airbnbs and other short-term rentals may still be rolled out by the end of the year despite EU objections.

The minister’s proposed clampdown and promise to put back 12,000 homes into the long-term rental market was delayed after a significant slap-down from the EU Commission.

The laws were signed off by senior ministers before Christmas and it was hoped would be in place in the coming months.

However, the EU extended a standstill period on the new rules until the end of December, but Ms Martin suggests it may yet be possible to put the clampdown in place before 2024.

“If it can be done before the end of the year, then all the better. We are not hesitant on engaging with them and hope to have engagements in the coming weeks,” she said.

Ms Martin added that the timeline for rollout would “depend on the EU”.

Independent.ie has previously reported the Department of Housing is working on changing planning guidelines to exempt rural short-term lets from special planning permission.

However, they will still have to be logged with the new Fáilte Ireland register for Airbnbs and other short-term lets, or face fines.

“We are working with them and the Department of Housing is feeding in on that. [The EU] indicated to the end of this year but we will work with them.”

The EU Commission pushed back against the Government’s new rules in March, deeming them “too restrictive”.

The Department of Tourism has said it is engaging with the EU Commission to find a solution after the commission sent a list of reasons it is against the clampdown earlier this year.