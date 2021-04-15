‘Culchie’ among 400 words to be banned in Scrabble as game becomes more politically correct

The word ‘culchie’ is among 400 words that are believed to be banned from Scrabble as the game aims to be more politically correct.

Ed Miliano, who runs a scrabble club in Dublin, said he is in the minority among game players who believe that derogatory words should be removed - but thinks banning the word ‘culchie’ is “mistaken”.

Mattel, the toy company that produces Scrabble, has not yet published the 400 words that are to be banned.

"Culchie is supposed to be one of the banned words. That was announced and I think it was mistaken, I don’t know if it’s used elsewhere but a lot of people don’t think it's derogatory,” Mr Miliano said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline.

“I don’t know exactly what words have been taken out but something like f*g would probably be taken out because it is derogatory. It can mean cigarette or a [slur for] a gay person.

"That is the type of term that is under threat and that is the controversy as a lot of people feel they are just words.

"I think it’s better to change the language a little bit because it affects people's attitude, but I’m in the minority in the scrabble world.”

He also said that words are added to the game and the Scrabble dictionary, and recently the word ‘Ze’ was added - which is a gender-neutral pronoun.

Mr Miliano is a well-known artist and became enthralled with Scrabble from a very young age when he played with his parents.

He began to play competitively after his wife dared him to enter a competition.

“The first competition I did was in Ireland in the Royal Marine Hotel and I won the highest words so I was really hooked once that happened,” he said.

