CSO warns that it is illegal to publish census data less than 100 years old after pages from 1926 census appear online

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is warning that it is illegal to publish census data that are less than 100 years old after pages from the 1926 census began appearing online.

It’s understood an individual began uploading pages from an original census book from the year after it was discovered in a property, having been left untouched for decades.

There was no malicious intent on behalf of the person uploading the pages, who it is believed was unaware of the law, which is designed to protect privacy.

Names and dates of birth from scans of one of the original handwritten census return books, were among the information that was posted online.

The CSO has been in contact with the individual, who has begun removing the content.

It is unclear how the 94-year-old book ended up in the property where it was discovered.

“A copy of the 1926 Census has been posted on social media in breach of legislation which closes all Census returns from 1926 to the public for 100 years.

“Publication of this data is strictly prohibited and could lead to possible sanction under Section 38 of the Statistics Act,” the CSO said.

The 1926 census was the first undertaken by the Irish Free State.

