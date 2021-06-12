Crumbled into dust: Residents in mica controversy wake to realisation that their ‘forever homes’ are falling apart 

In many ways, Clós Phádraig — a council estate in Carndonagh, Co Donegal — is a symbol of the failure of local and central government to adequately respond to the mica controversy.

Built with suspected defective blocks, dozens of homes on the Inishowen peninsula are crumbling, with residents calling for support from the State and many fearing they will end up homeless.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told this newspaper there could be as many as 1,000 social housing homes affected in the northwest.

On entering Clós Phádraig, five minutes from the town centre, pieces of potentially hazardous masonry hang from one of the houses, and wide cracks are visible along the front of others.

Another house, currently vacant, is surrounded by scaffolding, a safety barrier — and a gate with a sign that reads “no trespassing” and warns that helmets and high visibility jackets “must be worn”. There is visible evidence of significant damage to the structure of houses throughout the estate, and children are asked by parents not to play football near the houses as “bits of the walls might fall off”.

Michelle McKeeney lives with her son Connor (10) in a three-bedroom house here. She loves having her own place and when she moved in eight years ago she thought it would be her home for life.

But standing outside her front door it is evident that all is not well: there are deep cracks on the exterior walls, the corners have started to crumble, the pebbledash is coming apart.

“I have one of the worst houses in here, to be honest, and now it’s starting inside too,” she said.

Spiderweb cracks line the walls from one bedroom to the next, and in some places stretch from floor to ceiling. Serious defects have appeared in other rooms too.

“Now it’s started in my spare bedroom,” said Ms McKeeney, “The cracks stretch from the window out. They are the full length of the wall. This was supposed to be Connor’s room, but I had to move him to a different one because of what has happened.”

During the cold winters in Donegal, she said she has to keep the fire on most of the time, as the structural problems mean her home does not retain heat.

“The spare room is now absolutely freezing, there’s no way Connor can be in there,” she said.

Ms McKeeney said the situation has “gradually got worse” in the past five years. Today she “can’t even park my car in front of the house, in case some of the walls fall on top of it.”

Donegal County Council has an obligation to provide adequate housing — but the mother-of-one believes her home is anything but adequate.

“It’s not even safe, I feel let down, and I do get upset. I had someone from the council who stood at my front door telling me that everyone who said I had mica was wrong, that they were just settlement cracks. I know it’s mica.”

She will join a march planned in Dublin on Tuesday when large crowds are expected to take to the capital to raise awareness of the issue, which has become a national scandal.

“I am going to the protest on Tuesday because I want politicians to know how we feel. I don’t think the Government understands how serious this is, because nobody is doing anything to help council residents like us,” she said.

At Mary-Rose Bonner’s house in Clós Phádraig, the inside is worse than the outside — with cracks running down the back of the kitchen wall and loose tiles falling off.

“There are cracks everywhere and the kitchen tiles are weak, many have fallen off already. There are a couple of chunks out of the wall as well, and they are beside the electricity plugs,” she said.

The toilet downstairs is no better: the walls have defects and feel almost spongy when touched.

“It’s not nice to say, but the toilet has come off the wall, and so has the handbasin. They are both hanging off. When you sit on the toilet it even comes away from the wall.” There are cracked tiles in the upstairs bathroom, too.

The three-bedroom property “looks scruffy”, said Ms Bonner, who claims the council “filled an outside crack with silicon” when she complained about the problem.

“I don’t know what the idea was with that”.

She worries her home may end up developing more serious cracks in the future, like so many of her neighbours’ properties already have.

“It is annoying me, to be honest. I feel bad that I am paying rent for this place. I was going to do it up, but I am not doing much now. I can’t modernise it, I can only keep it clean — and even that can be a struggle,” she said.

At Margaret Sheerin’s home on the same estate, where she has lived with husband Seamus and son Declan (25) for the past 16 years, there are visible cracks on a corner at the back of the property, and cracks are starting to emerge on the gable side of the house too.

“I rang the council a few weeks ago and was told there is no funding in place to fix these houses. How is there no funding when homes are crumbling?”

Ms Sheerin explained that her “stress levels are through the roof”.

“It’s the not knowing if I have mica or not that upsets me. I am sorry for getting upset, but this is my home.”

There are a few hairline cracks along the top of the ceiling in her kitchen and in other parts of the house. She said her “number one fear” is “not knowing what’s going to happen next”.

“When are the houses going to get fixed? You are given the runaround and no answers.”

In Buncrana, 20 minutes away, Josie Ivers suffers from ill-health. Twice given the last rites in 2016, she “luckily by the grace of God came out of it” — and was transferred to a new council house in Dún an Ghrianán.

But now, outside her bedroom window, cracks have appeared — which she said “scares the hell out of me”.

“They are beside my bedroom, and that terrifies me when I go to bed at night. You can put your fingers in them — big spiderweb cracks. They have become very visible in the last year and are getting worse.”

Ms Ivers said “every crack and creak and noise” she hears fills her with dread.

“It’s the weight of the roof I worry about, and how the walls may not support it, and will it come down. There’s a tank of water in these attics too, what happens if that falls?”

Living with her two daughters, Grace (27) and Maureen (30), she said she expects more from the local authority given that she, like the others, pays rent.

“This is not one bit adequate, what is adequate about this? It is going to create headaches to cure this. In the name of God, I don’t know where they go because the burden is too big.”

She didn’t know Taoiseach Micheál Martin had visited Donegal last Thursday, but would want him to come to her home.

“It’s easy for people in Dublin to turn a blind eye to this,” she said. “Come down here, Mr Taoiseach, come down and live in one of these homes for a week and then maybe you’d have some idea of the pressure that is on people.

“They are getting up in the middle of the night to check their children are OK. Every crack, every whistle and wind, your first thought is — are my babies OK?”

Mr Martin described the conditions in Donegal as “absolutely shocking”, and during his visit met with council officials. He was told that up to 1,000 social homes could be impacted.

He said he sought reassurances during the meeting that the council “will do the refurbishments” and explained the authority will then be supported by grants allocated from central government.

“We would have to support the council, in terms of restoring those houses, and repairing them, and doing whatever is required,” he said.

But residents like Margo McGrory who also lives in Dún an Ghrianán said she and others “are not getting the support we need”.

“There is water coming in, there’s a damp spot on the ceiling. This is when we need the council the most — and where are they? They are doing nothing, they are a waste of space,” she said.

Donegal County Council did not respond when asked if it could provide residents with reassurances and clarity on when their homes will be repaired.