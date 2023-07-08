Crowds turn out to support Trans and Intersex Pride in Dublin

Hundreds of people turned out in solidarity with members of the transgender and intersex community in Dublin on Saturday.

The main focus of the Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin event was what organisers said was a lack of healthcare for trans people with a seven- to ten-year wait for services overseen by the Government.

They also said they were marching “against the far-right who have been on the rise in Ireland for the past number of years but have been especially active this year, targeting refugees, and more recently LGBTQ+ people”.

Members of the trans and intersex community and supporters assembled at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin before marching to the Dáil.

“We're seeing the rise of the far right coinciding with an international push back against trans and intersex rights,” said Ollie Bell, one of the organisers. “It’s more important than ever for our allies to stand in solidarity with the trans and intersex communities.

"We’re marching not only for legislative change but for a complete change in the way society is run. We are an anti-capitalist march and we want to see a completely different system that puts people before short-term profit and division."