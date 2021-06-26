Crowds to attend Irish Derby and Christy Moore gig today as pilot events gather pace

Christy Moore will play for a limited crowd of 200 fans tonight in Killarney.

Two pilot events will see fans attend an indoor concert and race meeting for the first time this year today.

One thousand horse racing fans will attend Irish Derby Day at the Curragh while 200 music fans will be serenaded by Christy Moore at the INEC in Killarney later this evening.

The crowds permitted are part of pilot events to see how to further ease restrictions in the future.

Next weekend, Ireland will hold its first music festival when 3,500 people will attend a star-studded concert at Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

Antigen testing is not part of the events today but will be used for the festival next weekend.

Tickets for Christy Moore’s gig were sold in batches of six and attendees were given staggered arrival times to avoid congregations.

Speaking about the pilot events, Culture Minister Catherine Martin said: “We have grounds to be optimistic as society reopens cautiously.

“The Government’s strategic and phased approach to reopening has been successful to date.

“We also have rolled out targeted supports to not only help sectors such as the arts, sport and tourism survive, but to ensure they are well-placed for recovery. We can also expect an increase in numbers attending cultural events and domestic tourism locations, as restrictions, including for indoors, are eased more in the days ahead,” Ms Martin said.

Ms Martin said the unique challenges faced by the tourism, hospitality, arts and live entertainment sectors “are without precedent” and said her department will continue to work towards their recovery.