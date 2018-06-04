Crowds of heartbroken friends and loved ones paid their respects to tragic Cameron Reilly this weekend in his community of Dunleer, Co Louth.

Crowds line up to pay respect to tragic Cameron as Army joins evidence search

The 18-year-old lay in repose at Connors Funeral Home, Dunleer, on Saturday and yesterday, with large queues of people lining up to offer their condolences.

Local parish priest Fr Michael Murtagh held a prayer ceremony for the young man in the run up to his funeral, which will take place in Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer, later today. Meanwhile, teenagers who were drinking with Cameron in the hours before he was killed have handed in their mobile phones to be examined by gardaí investigating his murder.

They are among a group of up to 20 youngsters who were with Cameron the night before his body was found in a field in Dunleer. He had been beaten and strangled.

The group had been drinking and playing music at that spot until after midnight. Read more: 'How could anyone who knew you hurt you?' Many of the youths have volunteered their devices to detectives so photos, videos, texts and WhatsApp messages exchanged on the night can be examined, a source said.

Detectives hope the phones will help piece together Cameron's last movements. They will also be looking for evidence of any disagreements that may have occurred in the hours before he was killed, and the identity of who was last in his company. Gardaí believe they have spoken to most of the young people who were with Cameron on the night of his murder, but others have yet to come forward.

Over the weekend, two sites near the teen's home were sealed off as part of a large-scale operation to find Cameron's iPhone, which may hold vital information.

Army units, the Coast Guard and Civil Defence mounted a painstaking search using machinery and hand tools to clear undergrowth.

Investigators have also drained a reservoir as part of the search for the missing iPhone, with the help of Louth Fire and Rescue Service. The site is beside the field where his body was found, and is understood to hold three million gallons of water.

