Solidarity: People gathered at the GPO on O’Connell Street and marched to the US embassy in Ballsbridge protesting over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Photo: Mark Condren

Around 1,000 people took part in a 'Black Lives Matter' solidarity protest in Dublin yesterday.

The protests are a sign of solidarity over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

The protest in Dublin city centre was organised by Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (Masi), Black Lives Matter Ireland, and the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Dublin resident Anna Heverin said it was important to show solidarity with the protesters in the US.

"It's important that we have somewhere where we can express our anger and frustration at what's going on in America and show our solidarity," she said.

"There is a problem with endemic racism in America and with police brutality, even though it is a small minority."

She said that there is also an issue with racism in Ireland.

"The racist element does exist in Ireland and I would have friends of colour who would have faced incidents or being called different names. That element does creep into Irish society. We have to take a stand against it and show the majority of Irish people don't have these feelings," she said.

"It's a stain on our modern world."

Ms Heverin also attended the protest outside the US embassy yesterday.

"I could hear voices yesterday that there were a lot of American citizens and people who felt very strongly.

"It's very important that we come out and show our solidarity."

Another protest outside the US embassy is scheduled to take place this Saturday, organised by Masi, Black Pride and Migrants and Ethnic-minorities for Reproductive Justice (MERJ).

Irish Independent