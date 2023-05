Crowd cheers as man proposes to flight attendant in Dublin Airport

A Ryanair flight attendant was proposed to by her boyfriend in Dublin Airport in front of a cheering crowd.

A video posted to Twitter by bystander Vincent Hughes shows a man lifting his now-fiancee into the air as she holds a bouquet of pink flowers.

The happy couple kiss and hug as a man plays on a nearby piano and the surrounding crowd claps and cheers.