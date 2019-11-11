Cross-Border team to tackle Quinn attacks ‘not possible’

Mr Flanagan and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris both insisted that further progress would be made in the investigation into the horrific abduction of QIH executive Kevin Lunney, and threats to his colleagues.

But amid calls for a cross-Border body to fight crime in the region, Mr Flanagan said: "While the intentions are positive, it is not practicably possible."

It came after his Government colleague Michael D'Arcy starkly claimed that senior gardaí in the region had "let down" the directors at the group formerly owned by businessman Seán Quinn.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met the five QIH directors yesterday, saying he wanted to hear their views and assure them of the Government's support.

But Mr D'Arcy had earlier said: "What happened was an outrage. It was hideous, the treatment of Kevin Lunney, and it should have been dealt with sooner and better..."

He added that the Taoiseach, the Justice Minister and the Garda Commissioner shouldn't have to get involved "on every occasion".

"There are senior gardaí in those divisions, in those areas, who let those gentlemen down," he said on RTÉ's 'The Week in Politics'.

The junior minister's remarks came amid mounting questions about why a campaign of terror and intimidation against QIH bosses was allowed to escalate to the violent kidnap and torture of Mr Lunney.

But his comments sparked a swift response from Mr Flanagan, who insisted: "I have every confidence that An Garda Síochána and the PSNI are working together at historically close levels to prevent and investigate cross-Border crime and the fruits of that co-operation were evident this week in a series of major searches."

Speaking to the Irish Independent last night, the Justice Minister also said he expected further progress in the probe.

The chief suspect in the Lunney abduction, career criminal Cyril McGuinness, died suddenly on Friday when police burst through the door of a safe house in Derbyshire.

But the wealth of documentation gathered at the property may yet lead investigators to the 'paymaster' behind the criminal activity.

Amid pressure to establish a formal cross-Border response, Mr Flanagan said: "There is a fundamental difficulty attached to that. Firstly, it doesn't acknowledge the importance of what we have in terms of the joint agency taskforce. Secondly, it cannot be done unilaterally."

Fianna Fáil Cavan-Monaghan TD Brendan Smith is putting forward legislation to establish a cross-Border crime agency with powers to investigate organised crime including intimidation, smuggling and human trafficking.

He also claimed gardaí in the region were not augmented by resources from national units to deal with the situation.

But Mr Flanagan responded: "There isn't an executive or an assembly north of the Border that can process the legislation. So while the intentions are positive, it is not practicably possible."

He added: "I have every confidence in Commissioner Harris and his team."

He acknowledged that a cross-Border probe "presents acute challenges in any jurisdiction and also here on the island of Ireland. But I want to acknowledge the very close relationship, north and south.

"I believe it is important that both the Garda and PSNI continue to vigorously pursue those who are responsible to bring them to justice at the earliest opportunity."

The Garda Commissioner also said he was "fully confident in the commitment of the local chief superintendent and his team to the investigation".

The Irish Independent previously revealed how QIH directors warned in October 2018 about a "rise in intimidation" culminating in the abduction and torture of Mr Lunney.

The Taoiseach met the five QIH directors yesterday, saying he wanted to hear their views and assure them of the Government's support.

"In particular, I wanted to thank Kevin Lunney for the resilience he has shown following his barbaric abduction, assault and torture," he said.

"I assured them that their own security, that of their employees, and law and order in the Border region is treated with the utmost seriousness at the top of Government."

In a statement following the meeting, QIH said it welcomed "the personal interest taken by An Taoiseach in bringing to justice those responsible for a campaign of terror and intimidation against its staff".

Meanwhile, Mr D'Arcy's comments have sparked a political storm.

Speaking to 'RTÉ News', QIH non-executive director John McCartin said he agreed with Mr D'Arcy.

However, he said he now believed the resources had been put in place to tackle the terror campaign.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) called Mr D'Arcy's comments "unhelpful".

Fianna Fáil justice spokesperson Jim O'Callaghan said it was "bizarre to say the least" that he should try to pass the buck onto gardaí on the ground in Cavan for the ongoing campaign of intimidation.

"His comments are totally unhelpful and only serve to make a bad situation worse. They also show a complete disregard to the fact that it is the Government's responsibility...to ensure that all Garda divisions are adequately staffed and resourced with cars, equipment and technology, to prevent such intimidatory campaigns from taking hold."

