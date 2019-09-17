Cross-Border shopping sprees for alcohol 'a real threat to Irish economy'

Cross-border shopping for alcohol needs to be discouraged "at all costs", according to Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI), as new data shows that the price of booze remains significantly cheaper in Northern Ireland.

The results from a Revenue survey of prices in Dublin and Newry on August 15 focused on taxes and duty heavy goods, such as alcohol, fuel and cigarettes.

However, in contrast to alcohol, the price of cigarettes, petrol and diesel were cheaper in the Republic last month.

The report also found the south imposes significantly greater taxes and duties on the selected goods than in the North.

On the day the survey was conducted, a box of 20 cigarettes was €0.50 cheaper in the Republic, at €13, compared with €13.47 in the North.

A litre of diesel was also cheaper in the south at €1.34 compared with €1.44 in the North.

But when it comes to alcohol, a bottle of vodka will cost you as much as €5.27 less if shopping in the North and €3.92 when shopping for whiskey.

Shoppers can save €2.38 when buying a bottle of Chardonnay in the North and €8.15 on sparkling wine.

According to the DIGI, the survey results are "particularly worrying" given the current political and economic challenges and uncertainty of Brexit.

"Given the price differential, cross-Border shopping for cheaper alcohol is a real threat to Irish businesses, to our economy and to the Exchequer and one which needs to be discouraged at all costs," it said in a statement.

At a time when a no-deal Brexit is looming, consumer confidence is low, sterling is falling, UK tourism is down and with overall uncertainty in the market, this further deepens the DIGI's concerns about the future of the many thousands of hospitality businesses it represents.

"Ireland has the second-highest overall alcohol excise tax in the EU, behind only Finland. Irish businesses and consumers pay the highest excise tax on wine, the second highest on beer, and the third highest on spirits, despite the fact that this country produces some of the world's best-known and most beloved drinks products," it said.

"A scenario where consumers avoid shopping locally, and instead travel North for cheaper alcohol, will impact our pubs, restaurants, hotels and retailers, along with our brewers, distillers and manufacturers and therefore needs action.

"Equally, with sterling declining, shopping for all goods and services becomes more attractive so this could have a knock-on effect for retailers generally," the statement read. It called for excise on alcohol to be reduced by 15pc over two years.

A spokesperson said this would allow the industry to become more competitive with the North and the rest of Europe.

"It will discourage cross-Border shopping for cheaper products and for individual businesses, particularly those in rural Ireland, to trade more competitively and better protect themselves for any Brexit-induced downturn."

Last week, the Irish Independent reported how the return of duty free for travellers between Ireland and the UK will see the return of "booze cruises". Although in these days of cheaper air fares, it might be more cost effective to fly to Britain and back rather than take the ferry.

Irish Independent