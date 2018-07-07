After going through "hell" in the past few years, singer Michael Bublé says getting the chance to perform at Croke Park tonight will be "heaven".

Croke Park will be heaven after family's years of hell, says Bublé

The Canadian singer (42) and his wife Luisana Lopilato (31) announced two years ago that their son Noah (4) had liver cancer.

Bublé took time away from the spotlight to focus on caring for his family but is now ready to return.

Upwards of 70,000 fans are expected to attend his concert tonight.

"There was no fluke as to why I chose to come here. It was my choice. There is a lot of love here and a great rich history. [Ireland] has shown me a lot of love," he said.

The Grammy winner spoke of the outpouring of support he received after his son's diagnosis.

"Instead of talking about the pain or negativity, I would like to take the opportunity to say thank you to all those people who sent their prayers, their well wishes. Who hurt for us.

"We are not the only family that have gone through some-thing like this, there's many families. We were more than grateful for that love we got.

It's hard for me not to get a little bit emotional about it. It kept us alive," he said.

Speaking ahead of his performance, Bublé, whose wife is expecting the couple's third child, was feeling positive about the future.

"I always care. I have a great passion for what I do. I have been to hell and Croke Park isn't hell, it's heaven. It's pure bliss. What can go wrong?" he said.

It has been 11 years since Bublé took to the stage in Ireland, performing to an audience of 1,200 people in Dublin's Olympia Theatre.

"There's been such tremendous energy and a great sense of humour [in Ireland]. An audience that's incredibly grounded," he said.

"My preparation [for the gig] is knowing that the health of my children is number one, the relationship I have with my family, my wife, my faith, all of that is easily number one.

"And this, all of this, when I look up to this incredible place and I see all these seats and what will be this incredible atmosphere, it's so different than I used to see it," he said.

