Croke Park upgrade will be required as part of Ireland’s joint bid with UK for Euro 2028

Ireland’s Chiedozie Ogbene, left, and John Egan celebrate a goal at the Aviva Stadium, where some of the Euro 2028 games could be held. Photo: Paul Childs

Croke Park will need a bigger upgrade than Aviva Stadium as Ireland prepares its official bid to co-host Euro 2028 with the UK.

Croke Park and the Aviva are expected to host seven Euros games in 2028 as part of the joint bid for the 24-team tournament, ministers Jack Chambers and Catherine Martin will tell the Cabinet today.

The Government is confident the joint bid will get the nod from Uefa as Turkey is the only other country in the running. Ireland will submit its preliminary bid ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

Around 120,000 fans would be expected to travel to attend the games in the capital.

While some upgrade works are likely to be required for the Aviva, Croke Park is expected to require “greater investment” as the Aviva will be well equipped from hosting the 2024 Europa League Final.

The stadium was also due to host games for Euro 2020, which took place last year due to the pandemic.

There is no bidding or staging fee to hold the games, although upgrades to venues, policing and fan zones would have to be paid for by the Irish taxpayer.

Junior Sports Minster Mr Chambers met remotely with representatives from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland last week to discuss the joint bid.

He and Tourism Minister Ms Martin will outline their proposals for the bid to their colleagues and give a brief outline of why Ireland is suitable to hold the games in 2028.

They will also outline to their Cabinet colleagues the economic and social benefits to co-hosting the tournament, which is expected to include increased participation in sports and a boost to tourism.

A report conducted following the 2016 Euros in France showed that a total of 613,000 visitors had come to the country for the event, spending an average of €154 per day.

The economic impact of hosting the tournament for France was estimated to be €1.22bn.

​Uefa’s executive committee will make a decision on the 2028 hosts next September.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will each have one venue, although doubts hang over the latter being able to deliver that given it hinges on the Casement Park project in Co Antrim or special dispensation for Windsor Park in Belfast.​

Russia announced its intention to bid for the 2028 finals but this was ruled ineligible due to its ban from football since its invasion of Ukraine.