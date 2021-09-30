Croke Park residents call on council to reject applications for more stadium concerts in 2022

A group representing residents who live around Croke Park is calling on Dublin City Council (DCC) to reject any application for further concerts to be held in the stadium next year.

The Clonliffe & Croke Park Area Residents Association (C&CPARA) is strongly objecting to the what it describes as the “intensification of use of Croke Park with seven outdoor events currently planned for 2022.”

The C&CPARA has confirmed that it will have a representative at Croke Park’s 2022 concert launch meeting today but says residents have not been consulted regarding the plans for next year.

It has accused Croke Park of failing to meet commitments previously given to consult the local community and its representatives before submitting applications for extra events.

Following the 2014 rejection by DCC of an application for two additional Garth Brooks concerts, the C&CPARA says Croke Park stated that the only way forward for future events was to consult with local residents.

According to the group many residents are greatly concerned about the impact of additional events and that “bookending four - five concerts at either side of a busy GAA season is an unacceptable intensification of the use of the stadium.”

It says it shows “total disrespect to the residents and that no other stadium in the world has imposed this type of burden on its local community.”

The C&CPARA argues the proposed seven concerts, two of which will be on Sunday nights, would be attended by over 560,000 people and would place and unreasonable burden on local residents.

It has noted that the concerts would more than double the number of events permitted under Croke Park’s planning permission.

The cordoned area around Croke Park is the only residential community in Ireland, where residents have to present a document or identification to gain access to their homes when events and matches are taking place according to the group.

It says holding seven concerts during 2022 would set an alarming precedent for a further intensification, with the possibility of even more annual events bookending GAA seasons.

The C&CPARA says the neighbourhoods of Jones Road, Clonliffe Road, St James Avenue and Foster Avenue in the immediate environs of the stadium are residential communities of mixed families, young and old.

The group argues the number of events in the stadium should be proportionate and kept at three per year as specified by An Bord Pleanala to protect the amenity of the local residential community.

The C&CPARA say it is also concerned that since the closure of Holy Cross College grounds, there is no longer a makeshift facility in the immediate area to park vehicles or buses bringing people to these events, and ask what steps are being taken to mitigate this.

It is suggesting that it would be a fairer and more practical solution to spread these concerts across different regions of the country.