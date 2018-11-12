The two criminals who masterminded the brutal murder of a Polish father, hacked to death with a machete in front of his terrified wife and children at their Cork home, are now living between Latvia and Lithuania in the Baltic states.

Criminals who masterminded machete murder of Polish dad 'back living in Baltics'

However, gardaí do not yet have enough evidence to seek a European Arrest Warrant over the killing of Mikolaj Wilk (35), which was so savage that officers who attended the scene later required counselling.

Detectives believe a Latvian-Lithuanian gang, helped by Irish-based 'fixers', carried out the shocking murder of the father of two in Ballincollig last June.

The Garda investigation has received critical assistance from Interpol, Europol and polices forces in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

A key element of the investigation is whether the Baltic states gangsters have links to the Russian mafia.

The motive for the killing remains unclear. Theories have included a personal grudge or a row over a debt.

Last week, the inquest into the death of Mr Wilk, a gardener, was adjourned on the application of gardaí as their murder investigation remains ongoing.

Cork Coroner Dr Philip Comyn adjourned the inquest after hearing evidence of the gruesome injuries suffered by Mr Wilk when he was subjected to a frenzied attack by a masked gang of between three and four men.

Mr Wilk was subjected to a prolonged assault at his home at Bridge House, Maglin, outside Ballincollig at 3am on June 10 last.

The masked gang forced their way into the property and attacked Mr Wilk while his terrified wife and two children were also present.

Among the weapons believed to have been used to attack Mr Wilk was a large machete.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster told the inquest Mr Wilk suffered multiple injuries.

She conducted a full post-mortem examination on Mr Wilk at Cork University Hospital on June 11 last.

"The cause of death was haemorrhage and shock due to multiple blows with a sharp weapon in association with a traumatic brain injury," she said.

Det Inspector Vincent O'Sullivan said the Garda investigation was ongoing, with several areas of inquiry still being dealt with.

Mr Wilk's wife, Elzbieta, and his two children, have since returned to their native Poland.

