Criminal 'shot nine times' at home in latest feud murder

Eoin Boylan had been under grave threat from associates of slain drug dealer Sean Little.

While not a suspect in the fatal gun attack on Little, Boylan was described as being "too happy" about the killing last May which meant he could expand his own drugs turf, according to senior sources.

Sources revealed last night that associates of Little took "grave offence" to a comment Boylan posted on social media in the aftermath of Little's murder.

Gardaí and paramedics rushed to the scene at around 5.15pm yesterday following reports of a shooting. Paramedics worked on Boylan at the scene before he was rushed to Beaumont Hospital in a critical condition.

However he later died from his injuries, which included being shot in the head.

Gardaí and members of the armed response unit sealed off a section of Clonshaugh Avenue last night.

Senior sources said Boylan knew his life was in "complete danger" and, in September, he was the target of a shooting in which the home of an innocent family was shot at.

Crime scene: Gardaí investigate the fatal shooting of Eoin Boylan at a house in Coolock, Dublin. Photo: Arthur Carron

One shot was fired through the upstairs bedroom window of the home on Clonsaugh Avenue, narrowly missing a woman aged in her 30s as she was lying in bed.

In the months before this, Boylan had survived a number of attempts on his life, including when a gunman opened fire on him outside a hotel close to Dublin Airport. The would-be assassin fired several shots at him but the criminal managed to flee uninjured.

In another incident, gunmen were spotted in the 22-year-old's garden but did not open fire.

On a third occasion, Boylan had to flee Dublin after gardaí received intelligence he was to be targeted in a gun attack. Boylan was well known to gardaí and had been arrested over an attempted murder when he was a teenager.

It is understood he owed money to a number of different north Dublin crime organisations, but last night senior sources said associates of Sean Little are the chief suspects in the murder.

One of the gangs he allegedly owed money to is led by a convicted heroin dealer who survived an attempt on his life in September as part of the complicated Coolock feud.

Last night, gardaí were unable to confirm local reports that a close friend of Boylan's from Clonshaugh had gone missing. But the Irish Independent understands this man's family was frantically looking for him last night.

A senior source said Boylan knew his life was under threat and had been staying in hotels in recent months.

In May, drug dealer Little was gunned down in north Co Dublin. A day later, father-of-one Jordan Davis was shot dead in Darndale as he pushed his infant son in a pram. The following week, Little's associate Hamid Sanambar was gunned down outside the Little home where mourners had gathered to pay their respects.

Both Davis and Little were friends of Zach Parker (23), who was shot dead at Applewood in Swords on January 17.

Irish Independent