Criminal probe into Ballymurphy massacre could compel soldiers who did not appear before coroner to give account of actions

A criminal investigation into the shooting of 10 people in Ballymurphy in west Belfast could compel soldiers who did not appear in front of the coroner to give an account of their actions in August 1971.

The Ballymurphy Massacre families have cautiously welcomed the decision of Lady Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan to forward her verdict and findings to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Last May Mrs Justice Keegan — as she was then — delivered her findings from the inquest which started hearing evidence in November 2018.

The shootings happened in August 1971 after the introduction of internment without trial.

Families of the victims have now been informed that the findings of the Ballymurphy inquest have been passed to the Public Prosecution Service.

It could potentially pave the way for criminal prosecutions, more than half a century later.

Victims included a priest trying to help the wounded and a mother-of-eight.

The coroner said nine of the 10 victims were killed by the British Army. She could not definitively say who shot the 10th victim, John McKerr.

Mrs Justice Keegan concluded: “What is very clear, is that all of the deceased in the series of inquests were entirely innocent of any wrongdoing on the day in question.”

Lady Chief Justice Keegan wrote to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Herron, last Tuesday, January 11.

There is a requirement under the 2002 Order for Coroners to report to the DPP the circumstances of a death where it appears that an offence ‘may have been committed’.

It states: “Where the circumstances of any death which has been, or is being, investigated by a coroner appear to the coroner to disclose that an offence may have been committed against the law of Northern Ireland or the law of any other country or territory, the coroner must as soon as practicable send to the Director a written report of the circumstances.”

The families, along with their solicitor Padraig Ó Muirigh, now intend to ask for a meeting with Mr Herron’s office to discuss the case. Mr Ó Muirigh said: “The lies and the cover-up persisted for decades. It took until 2021, when Lady Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan published her findings, to establish the innocence of all those who were shot.

“It is clear from the evidence provided at the inquest and the subsequent coroner’s findings that criminal offences were not being committed by those innocent civilians shot dead, but rather by those British soldiers who should have been protecting the Ballymurphy community.

“It is imperative that the Director of Public Prosecutions promptly and thoroughly investigates the actions of British soldiers at Ballymurphy.”

Several soldiers failed to give evidence to the inquest — some couldn’t be traced and others cited health problems or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a reason for not appearing.

Any criminal investigation could have a wider scope and could force soldiers who refused to appear in front of the coroner to cooperate with whatever law enforcement agency was tasked with investigating the killings.

John Teggart, whose father Danny Teggart was among the victims, welcomed the move.

He said: “Fifty years later we still haven’t had a proper investigation by the authorities, there has never been any police involvement even until today.

“We welcome Lady Chief Justice Keegan’s decision and are asking for a meeting with the Director of Public Prosecutions as soon as possible to discuss our expectations from his office, what kind of powers they have and who they will be questioning.

“We don’t want a HET style investigation looking over evidence, we will be demanding a proper investigation.”

Briege Voyle, the daughter of Joan Connolly, said “The verdict of the inquest was fantastic but it had limited powers and there are still unanswered questions.”

She added: “Soldiers need to explain themselves under caution and maybe the DPP will make them answer some of the questions that came out of the inquest. Soldiers needs to be held accountable for what they done.”

However, Carmel Quinn, whose brother John Laverty was among those shot dead by the parachute regiment, said she was not optimistic about the prospect of a criminal investigation.

“I was in my 30s when we first started campaigning and in my late 50s by the time we got some kind of justice for John,” she said.

“Given how the British Government have treated us I think it is highly unlikely we will ever get a prosecution. They chose the day of the inquest findings to announce plans for an amnesty, the insensitivity of that alone would tell you what their intentions are.”