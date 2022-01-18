| 1.5°C Dublin

Criminal probe into Ballymurphy massacre could compel soldiers who did not appear before coroner to give account of actions

Relatives react after the findings of the Ballymurphy Inquest were released by the coroner at the Waterfront Hall on May 11, 2021 in Belfast Expand

Relatives react after the findings of the Ballymurphy Inquest were released by the coroner at the Waterfront Hall on May 11, 2021 in Belfast

Allison Morris

A criminal investigation into the shooting of 10 people in Ballymurphy in west Belfast could compel soldiers who did not appear in front of the coroner to give an account of their actions in August 1971.

The Ballymurphy Massacre families have cautiously welcomed the decision of Lady Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan to forward her verdict and findings to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

