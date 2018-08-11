Criminal Martin 'The Viper' Foley in tense stand-off with gardaí as they carry out major arrest operation

VETERAN criminal Martin ‘The Viper’ Foley was involved in a tense stand-off with gardai as they carried out a major arrest operation close to his Crumlin home this week.

Our photos show ‘The Viper’ who was clad in biker gear – remonstrating with officers who sources say felt “intimida ted” by his presence at the scene.

Despite numerous attempts by Independent.ie to contact Foley in the aftermath of the melee, he did not return our phone calls.

‘The Viper’ was “not directly involved” in the “major public order incident” and there are no plans to arrest him in relation to it, according to senior sources.

Gardai at the scene of the arrest operation

These are the first images of Foley (68) since he was spotted driving a white van and chatting to a number of men outside a north inner city pub in which the Kinahan cartel had previously plotted to murder a Hutch gang-linked criminal last year.

Exact details of Wednesday night’s arrest operation cannot be outlined for legal reasons but more than a dozen officers were involved in the arrest of a man who is well known to Foley.

This suspect has been brought before the courts and remanded in custody.

He was charged with numerous offences and is expected to be charged in relation to even more serious offences in the coming weeks.

While gardai described Wednesday night’s incident as “serious and disturbing ”, they also pointed out that the vast majority of people who live in the locality where it happened are “decent and law-abiding.”

The same cannot be said of Foley, who is one of Ireland’s best known criminals but also a fitness fanatic who loves participating

in yoga and other health-conscious activities.

‘The Viper’ has more than 40 convictions, including for assault, robbery and possession of threatening weapons, but has not been charged with a criminal offence for many years.

Foley has links to both factions in the brutal Hutch/Kinahan feud.

In the aftermath of the Regency Hotel bloodbath in 2016, gardai issued him with an official Information Message form (GIM), warning him of an active threat to his life.

However, there have been no major issues with Foley since then and no attempts to murder him.

