Criminal broke detective's teeth with punch after chase

Gardaí are searching for a violent criminal who assaulted a detective during a traffic stop in the capital.

The attack happened on Tuesday morning after a short car chase in the Crumlin area, as gardaí tried to arrest the suspect.

It was the second time in as many days a garda was assaulted in the course of their duty.

The suspect, a local criminal in his mid-20s, is serving a road traffic ban but was spotted driving a car at around 5.30am on Tuesday.

Gardaí tried to stop the car, but it fled the scene and a brief chase ensued.

When the vehicle was brought to a stop, a detective tried to arrest the criminal but was punched in the face. The attacker fled on foot.

A Garda spokesman said the injured officer was brought to St James's Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

No arrests have yet been made. Damage was also caused to a Garda vehicle during the incident.

Evidence

It is understood the detective suffered two broken teeth.

The criminal who hit the garda was recently involved in a campaign of intimidation against an innocent family.

These attacks were carried out on behalf of associates of Mark Carlyle in an effort to prevent a family member giving evidence against him.

Carlyle, of Derry Park, Crumlin, was last month jailed for seven-and-a-half years after being convicted of assault.

Commenting on the assault of the officer, the Garda Representative Association (GRA) said it was "saddened".

GRA spokesman John O'Keeffe said the organisation has been calling for extra protection and Tasers for some time.

"The GRA is saddened to hear that one of our colleagues was assaulted in Crumlin, resulting in him suffering broken teeth.

"While saddened, we are not surprised. We have been calling for increased protection for our frontline officers for sometime now," he said.

