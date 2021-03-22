Gardaí cordon off the scene of a what they say was a public order incident involving a large number of youths In Dublin city centre on Monday night. One of the teens, a male, was taken to hospital following the altercation on the Samuel Beckett bridge. Investigators say there were no arrests. Photo. Damien Storan

A male youth has been taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries after two groups of youths clashed on the Samuel Beckett Bridge this evening.

It is understood the clashes involved two rival gangs of youths and that the injured male was stabbed during the incident near the Convention Centre in Dublin’s Docklands.

Expand Close Photo. Damien Storan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Photo. Damien Storan

Videos of the brief altercation on social media show dozens of youths clashing on the bridge amid evening traffic. A second video shows gardaí attending the scene and attending to a person lying on the ground.

Gardaí said units from Store Street and Pearse Street Garda Stations are currently responding to a ”public order incident involving a large number of youths, which occurred on the Samuel Beckett Bridge this evening”.

“A male has been taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries”.

Gardaí confirmed no arrests have yet been made and enquiries are ongoing.





Expand Close Photo. Damien Storan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Photo. Damien Storan

Online Editors