Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a young woman was struck in the face by a firework in Eyre Square, Galway City overnight.

The firework struck a young woman who was sitting at a bus stop near the taxi rank at the top of the square, shortly after midnight on Friday morning.

It is understood that the firework had been launched from close to the Tourist Information Kiosk, which is situated across the street from the bus stop.

This young woman has suffered serious injury as a result of this incident and was removed from the scene by ambulance.

Gardaí are now asking witnesses to come forward. They said they understand there was a large group of people in the area at the time.

In particular gardaí in Galway are appealing to anyone who may have video footage of the incident, either on mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating gardaí on 091-538000/ 091-538036 or the confidential line 1800 666 111.

An Garda Síochána said they wish to remind the public that the possession of fireworks without a licence is illegal.

"We continue to warn the public of the dangers of their unauthorised use,” they said.

“Anyone who has information about those in possession of fireworks illegally is asked to make contact with their local garda station or the Garda Confidential line and to report such matters.”