A YOUNG mum is suspected of dropping her two teenage sons off to carry out a burglary spree in broad daylight.

Young mum suspected of dropping her two teenage sons off to carry out burglary

Gardai in Greystones arrested a 14-year-old boy as he clambered out the window of a targeted house wearing socks on his hands last week.

It was one of four daylight break-ins and thefts in north Wicklow in the space of just a couple of hours.

Officers are confident of arresting his older teenage brother, who is also a juvenile, and are also investigating the role of the boys’ young mum, who is suspected of acting as the getaway driver and facilitator of the crimes.

In total, the teenage suspects targeted four properties in Greystones and Kilcoole on Wednesday afternoon last week, robbing a significant amount of cash and jewellery.

The suspects are considered members of a burglary gang, based in the Fettercairn area of Tallaght.

They previously had links to slain ‘Fat’ Andy Connors, who was shot dead in August 2014.

The 14-year-old boy was released without charge after being questioned in Bray Garda Station and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

“This crew are considered an extremely prolific burglary gang who are suspected of being involved in burglaries all over the country. These are members of what are known as roving gangs,” a senior source told Independent.ie.

“While some people might be shocked that a young teenager of that age is involved in this type of organised criminality, the reality is that even younger kids are being used by these gangs for burglaries and thefts,” the source explained.

In total, there were eight burglaries carried out in the locality over two days.

However, the other four incidents are suspected of being carried out by a local 18-year-old man who continues to avoid being locked up despite being responsible for a crime-wave involving dozens of incidents in the past year.

Last January, Independent.ie revealed that local gardai in north Wicklow had drawn up a detailed list of prolific burglary and theft offenders known as the ‘Filthy 50’, in a crackdown against the crime epidemic.

The initiative by an eastern garda division saw a dramatic drop in burglaries, but these figures are now increasing again.

Gardai have established that 22 of the ‘Filthy 50’ are based within the Bray garda district alone, which is part of the Wicklow division, where a special ‘scoring card’ against criminals was drawn up, while another 18 are mostly based in Dublin in areas such as Tallaght, Rathfarnham and Ballybrack.

Also included in the ‘Filthy 50’ list are a number of different sets of brothers, most of whom are part of the Traveller community.

As part of the drive against the gangs, three members of a brutal Tallaght gang were arrested in Blessington last December after being linked to several burglaries, car thefts and shop robberies.

With longer, darker winter nights coming, there are fears that there will be another increase in burglaries nationwide in the coming months.

However, the Tallaght mob, busted by uniformed Greystones gardai last week, are suspected of mainly operating in afternoons and evenings, when home occupiers are at work, and they are suspected of carrying out dozens of these break-ins in recent months across the country.

Last December, the Herald revealed that two Traveller burglary gangs had joined forces to form an “unholy alliance” of dozens of male and female family members who were wreaking havoc across the country.

They are known to use young women relatives as high-speed getaway drivers, and the south Dublin outfit is largely made up of teenagers, some as young as 14.

Figures from the CSO, published this month, recorded a small drop in burglaries nationwide, with 18,360 incidents this year, a drop of 0.8pc on last year.

Following the release of the statistics, Eoin Dunne, of PhoneWatch, said: “Across the southern region, there was a 5pc increase in burglaries, while North County Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Tipperary showed very concerning double-digit increases.”

Herald