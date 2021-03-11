Young mother still in intensive care as gardaí to arrest two more shooting suspects

The young mother who was shot in the chest and the arm in a flats complex in south inner city Dublin last Saturday is expected to survive but is “facing long-term medical complications”, it can be revealed.

“She is still gravely ill and it was touch-and-go whether she would survive this at all over the weekend. She will require long term medical attention,” a senior source said.

Sinead Connolly (30) remains in intensive care at St James’s Hospital while the man who is suspected of shooting her is also being treated on a ward of the same hospital for apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Armed gardaí are monitoring him and he is expected to be arrested as soon as he is discharged from hospital.

Read More

Meanwhile, a manhunt is continuing for a suspect from the Bluebell area who gardaí want to arrest in relation to the attempted murder.

This person is suspected of providing the handgun used in the shooting and also driving the suspected shooter to hospital last Saturday afternoon.

A number of properties linked to the small-time criminal were raided by gardaí over the weekend but there was no sign of him.

“The belief is that he is more worried about dissident associates of Sinead’s brother Sean Connolly than he is of gardaí, but either way there has been no sign of him,” a senior source said.

“Gardaí are confident there will be two further arrests in this case sooner rather than later,” the source added

Sinead Connolly is the sister of Real IRA killer Sean Connolly, who is serving life for the December 2012 murder of crime boss Eamon Kelly.

However, the Connolly family said in a statement, which they issued online earlier this week, that Sean is not intent on avenging the attempted murder of his sister.

“The attack is rooted in a long-standing local dispute. Sinead was shot by a person known to her. Despite press reports, there is no link between it and Sean’s imprisonment,” the statement reads.

“Sean has called for calm and for no one, no matter how aggrieved they might feel, to even think about engaging in any sort of tit for tat.

“He is adamant that what happened to Sinead be visited on no other family. He insists that after many years of reflection he has come to the realisation that violence has no place in society and can never be a way to settle grievances or differences.

“Sinead is a single parent, not a republican activist of any hue. Far from being the result of an IRA dispute the backdrop to the incident was a local culture of bullying,” it stated.

On Tuesday, Dublin District Court heard that Ms Connolly suffered "catastrophic injuries" when she was shot in front of her seven-year-old daughter after a gunman opened fire in her home.

She barricaded herself into her kitchen but was critically wounded when shots were fired through the door at the weekend.

A man who was her childhood friend, Paul Mooney (32), has been accused of picking up the weapon left by a fleeing gunman and "carefully" disposing of it.

He was refused bail after Dublin District Court heard he maintained he had no prior knowledge of the shooting and had been "in the wrong place at the wrong time".

Mr Mooney, with an address in the south inner city, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Read More

Online Editors