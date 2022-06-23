| 16.2°C Dublin

A young man is in hospital after being stabbed in what gardaí are describing as a “serious assault” in Fairview on Thursday evening.

Following the incident in the north Dublin suburb, the man was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment for a several stab wounds.

In a statement, the force said: “Garda at Clontarf were alerted to a serious assault that occurred this evening Thursday 23rd June, 2022 at approximately 8.20p.m. on Fairview Avenue Lower, Dublin 3.

“One male received a number of stab wounds and was taken to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

“A scene has been preserved and investigations ongoing.”

