Young man fighting for his life after serious assault in Cork

A young man is fighting for his life in hospital following a serious assault in Co Cork.

The 29-year-old is understood to have received a serious head injury at a house in the Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline shortly before 6pm in an altercation with a number of people.

He was rushed by paramedics to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí have cordoned off the scene for a technical examination and are conducting inquiries to find out what happened in the incident. They are also collecting CCTV footage from the area.

Investigators have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information or camera footage from around the time of the incident to come forward.

Those with information are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

