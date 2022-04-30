A man in his 20s was assaulted and pulled from his car in Dún Laoghaire yesterday as a man attempted to hijack his vehicle.

At around 5.30pm at the west pier car park, the man was pulled from his car, assaulted, and the perpetrators retrieved his keys.

However, gardaí on proactive patrol quickly responded and those who tried to hijack the car fled on foot.

Shortly after a male in his mid-20s was arrested in connection with the incident.

He was taken to Dún Laoghaire Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning.

He has since been released without charge pending further enquires.

“A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station 01 6665000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

"Investigations are ongoing.”