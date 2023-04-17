Young man (20s) in critical condition after he was mowed down in ramming attack

A young man (20s) is in a critical condition in hospital tonight after he was allegedly deliberately run over by a vehicle.

It is being investigated as an attack linked to a simmering local dispute in the Tallaght area of the capital.

Sources say that the incident is connected to a number of tit-for-tat incidents that happened in the the Kiltalown area of the west Dublin suburb.

It is understood that there was a number of earlier incidents of damage to property as part of the violent row which ultimately resulted in the victim being “rammed off the road” according to a source.

Initial reports suggested that a firearm had been discharged in the dispute but gardaí could not confirm this tonight.

The man, who was very seriously injured, is understood to have been knocked down by the vehicle.

Another young man, involved in the incident, suffered non-life threatening injuries, which were initially described as “unexplained”.

A garda spokesman said: “Shortly after 5pm, on Monday 17th April 2023, gardaí and emergency services were alerted following reports of an incident in the Kiltalown area of Tallaght.

“Two males (20s) injured in the course of the incident were removed by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital.

“One of males is currently in a critical condition, while injures to the second male are not described as life threatening.

“A number of scenes in the Kiltalown area are preserved for examination and enquires are ongoing,” the spokesman added.

It is understood that the local dispute has been ongoing in recent weeks between young men who were formerly associates of each other.

It is alleged that some of those involved in the dispute have links to serious criminality on a national level.

No arrests have yet been made in the case which is being investigated by Tallaght gardaí.