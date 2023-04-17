| 11.6°C Dublin

breaking Young man (20s) in critical condition after he was mowed down in ramming attack

Ken Foy and Robin Schiller

A young man (20s) is in a critical condition in hospital tonight after he was allegedly deliberately run over by a vehicle.

It is being investigated as an attack linked to a simmering local dispute in the Tallaght area of the capital.

