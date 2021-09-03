‘You may unknowingly be shielding a killer’- Gardaí appeal for information on anniversary of Raonaid Murray murder

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the murder of 17-year-old Raonaid Murray.

Tomorrow marks the 22nd anniversary of Raonaid’s death and gardaí in particular are seeking information from those who now at an older age may be able to reflect with “maturity and hindsight.”

The teenager’s body was found at Silchester Crescent, Glenageary at 12.33am, Saturday September 4 1999, less than 500 yards from her home.

Twenty-two years later gardaí say there has been “in reality, no prime suspect” as even after taking 4,500 witness statements no enmity towards Raonaid has been discovered so no motive has been investigated.

Raonaid was last seen alive at approximately 11.20pm on Friday, September 3, when she made her way home from Dun Laoghaire town centre.

She worked in a shop known as Sally West, in Dun Laoghaire Shopping Centre and left the shop at around 9pm to meet a friend in Scott’s Public House in Dun Laoghaire.

She then left at around 11.20pm to go home and get changed before heading back out to a nightclub.

A garda spokesperson said the murder is of “the utmost priority for An Garda Síochána and any information received will be treated with absolute confidentiality.”

They are appealing to anyone with information to immediately come forward, and that all information should be directed to the incident room at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000 or 01 666 5012, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

“Extensive lines of enquiries have been and continue to be pursued by the investigation team,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Despite a large number of suspects having been identified during the course of this investigation, there is in reality no prime suspect.

"The lack of a prime suspect largely arises from the fact that there has been no motive identified in this case.

"In over 4,500 witness statements there is not one word of enmity towards Raonaid.

“Many of those who were then Raonaid’s age are now parents themselves, some of whom may have children who are close to Raonaid’s age.

"We would ask them to reflect now, with the benefit of maturity and hindsight, on any information which may be of assistance to the investigation.

“If any person has any information which could assist Gardaí in identifying a motive for the murder of Raonaid, and if any person has any doubts about the truth of an alibi already provided, we would appeal for your immediate assistance.

"You may unknowingly be shielding a killer.”

Two years ago, Raonaid’s father Jim Murray issued a heartbreaking appeal for her killer to come forward.

"Our beautiful child died on the pavement, with no loving, caring person there to help her, comfort her.

"Raonaid's killer is free. That freedom mocks what should have been Raonaid's life, and mocks the horror of her death.

"To her killer we say, come out from the shadows and own up to what you have done. Do the right thing and confess your crime.

"To us, her awful death is still vivid in our minds and we feel the pain of her loss every day.”