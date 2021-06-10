Years of garda work led to man’s conviction for the murder of ‘fairy godmother’ Rose

The serial criminal who was the target of an international manhunt yesterday admitted to the murder of Limerick pensioner Rose Hanrahan.

In courtroom six of the Criminal Courts of Justice, Alexandru Iordache (46) replied “guilty” when the single count of murder was put to him.

Through an interpreter he added: “I feel sorry for what I did.”

While the guilty plea spares the Hanrahan family, who were present, being put through a trial, his apology does little for her loved ones.

In 2017, sometime between December 14 and December 15, he broke into the widow’s home on the New Road in Thomongdate, Co Limerick, with the intention of robbing the pensioner. During the break-in he took Rose Hanrahan’s life.

Described as a “fairy godmother” to the children who lived on her street, she was making plans to cook Christmas dinner for family members at her home.

At the time Iordache was on bail over a crime spree in the UK. He had been charged with an attempted handbag theft from a woman in Sussex in July 2016, and was also being investigated for similar crimes in Taunton.

He had failed to show up for court and was actively being sought by UK police.

Investigators believe he was part of a criminal gang involved in organised thefts across Europe.

Iordache had absconded to Ireland where gardaí later linked him to more crimes including a theft spree along the Border.

Following the murder of Rose Hanrahan, he fled Ireland via a ferry to France.

Limerick detectives spent the following two years taking more than 1,300 witness statements.

Forensic evidence was also gathered from Ms Hanrahan’s home, and hundreds of hours of CCTV security camera footage were studied in Limerick, as a well as at ports, bus and rail stations, and airports.

In 2019 a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) was issued for Iordache over the murder of Rose Hanrahan after the Director of Public Prosecutions directed that there was enough evidence to charge him.

By that autumn he had resurfaced and appeared on the radar of the UK police, and was brought before a Sussex court. He was later sentenced to 12-months imprisonment and was made subject to a deportation order upon his release.

In January 2020 he was freed and was flown out of the country, but his flight wasn’t home to his native Romania. Instead, he was extradited back to Ireland where he was formally charged with murder.

Following his guilty plea yesterday the local community praised the garda investigation and said that they were praying for Rose Hanrahan.

Neighbour John Costelloe, a local Sinn Féin councillor, said: “I met Rose on a daily basis, and I welcome the fact that this man has admitted this dastardly crime, and I hope they throw away the key, that’s my opinion.

“We are praying for Rose’s family and for her. Both the family and the community will be relieved to see this has come to a conclusion – and a life sentence is what that man deserves.”

He said Ms Hanrahan was known as a “fairy godmother” character to all the children of families living on her street.

“She was a very pleasant lady and she was the mother of everyone on our street – her door was always open, and she always had sweets for the local kids. Everybody loved her.

“It’s very sad for everyone, but it’s a welcome development that the perpetrator is in jail now. I think it’s a fantastic result for the gardaí and I compliment them on their work on this. I’m a bit emotional now because she was a wonderful woman.”

Mr Costelloe said the Thomondgate community would continue to hold its Christmas candlelit remembrance ceremony for Rose on the street outside her home.

Alexandru Iordache, originally from Bucharest, will be sentenced on July 5, when he will receive the mandatory life sentence for murder.